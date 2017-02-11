McNeese snaps 4 game skid, 78-61 over UIW

McNeese women’s basketball came out of its shooting slump and snapped a four game losing streak here Saturday with a 78-61 Southland Conference victory over Incarnate Word.



McNeese (11-12, 5-8) was led by junior Frederica Haywood’s seventh double-double of the season. Haywood ended the game with 14 points and a season high 19 rebounds. Seniors Victoria Rachal and Amber Donnes also scored in double figures with 17 ad 13 points, respectively.



Incarnate Word fell to 6-18 overall and 4-9 in league play. The Cardinals were led in scoring by Haley Frias’ game high 19 points. Imani Robinson chipped in 14 and Celia Garcia Paunero ended the game with 13 point.



After UIW took an early 7-3 lead, McNeese went on 13-0 run to take a 16-7 lead late in the first quarter and never gave up the lead as they went into halftime leading 36-25.



Incarnate Word would get as close as six points (40-34) in the second half, that being with 5:36 left in the third quarter. McNeese jumped out to a 10 point lead on a Haywood layup with 27 seconds left in the third and held a double figure lead the rest of the way including its largest lead of the (23 points) with 6:45 to play.



McNeese ended the game with a 41.7 shooting percent, the best in the past four games. The Cowgirls were 30 of 72 from the field and 12 of 17 (70.6) from the free throw line. The Cowgirls got 34 points in the paint and 26 from its bench.