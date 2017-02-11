CPSO, LCPD dive teams recover stolen cars from water

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lake Charles Police Department dive teams pulled two stolen vehicles from the water at the north end of Ryan Street early Wednesday afternoon.

The CPSO dive team frequently conducts sonar of all waterways in Calcasieu Parish for vehicles and objects obstructing the waterways, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. Once a vehicle or object is located, it is marked for recovery.

The two vehicles had been previously marked. When the dive teams lifted the vehicles from the water, it was learned that both had been reported stolen.

"One vehicle was recently discarded in the waterway after being taken during a carjacking that occurred in November of 2016 and reported to the Lake Charles Police Department," Kraus said. "The other vehicle was reported stolen through the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Both vehicle were recovered and towed to local wrecker services and the owners contacted."

