Louisiana sees spike in FAFSA applications

Before any student can receive financial aid for college, they have to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

According to the State Department of Education, Louisiana has seen a 26 percent jump compared to last year.

At DeQuincy High School 73 seniors are preparing for their future, and Matthew Taylor is one of them.

For Taylor, his future includes college.

"I have a good GPA," said Taylor. "I knew I was going to be applicable for a bunch of scholarships so I've tried to keep it up throughout the years but lately in my senior year I know that everything I've hoped for is here now."

There's recently been an increase in student's applying for federal financial aid, and counselor Lakitra Johnson has an idea of why.

"I believe the earlier date to submit the FAFSA was part of the reason why the influx happened because it's earlier but also we stressed with the TOPS not paying as much as they have before, then they're like okay we know we need to get this application in," said Johnson.

But for student's like Taylor filling out this application wasn't easy.

"It was difficult, because you come across something like I don't know that off the top of my head and you go to your parents and they don't know it off the top of their head and they have to look back at the information they have and it's not an easy process," he said.

Adri Leblanc also works at the school, and with college in the distance for her son money is something she worries about.

"Can we afford to send him to college, can we afford to allow him the opportunities for things that he wants to do in life and especially with the cuts to TOPS will that be an affordable future for my children," said Leblanc

But for Taylor and many other Louisiana students, filling out this application means everything if they want a chance at receiving even the smallest portion of money.

"If we don't do this, we're not going to be applicable for not only the money from the federal government but from the schools also," said Taylor.

The state deadline for students to complete their FAFSA is July 1st.

SOWELA will also be hosting a college goal Sunday for students and their families where they can meet with staff to help them complete their FAFSA.

For more information about the college goal, click HERE.

For more information about FAFSA, or to submit an application, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.