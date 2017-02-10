Phillips 66 pipeline explosion renews concerns over proposed Bayou Bridge pipeline

Following Thursday night's pipeline explosion in Paradis, there's renewed concern over the proposed Bayou Bridge Pipeline - a 160-mile extension of the Dakota Access Pipeline slated to run from Lake Charles to St. James Parish - utilizing existing rightaways.

So what are the major differences and who's hoping to fast-track the permitting process?

Thursday, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury threw their support behind the Bayou Bridge Pipeline Project. Jurors unanimously adopted a resolution to expeditiously approve all the necessary permits by Louisiana DEQ and Natural Resources to get construction underway.

"I am in 100% favor of the project," said juror Dennis Scott.

Thursday, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury threw their support behind the proposed Bayou Bridge Pipeline Project.

But the Phillips 66 pipeline explosion in Paradis Thurday night has renewed concerns over the proposed pipeline. So, what are the main differences between the two?

"One thing would be the size of it," said Patrick Courreges, Communications Director with the Department of Natural Resources.

Courreges says the Bayou Bridge pipeline would be larger.

"The pipeline involved in the explosion and fire yesterday is at the area maximum of 20 inches in diameter. And the Bayou Bridge Pipeline is somewhere more than 2 feet in diameter," explained Courreges.

Courreges says another difference is that the Bayou Bridge Pipeline is expected to be about double the length - running from St. James to Nederland if they build the Louisiana section.

"This one is about 82 miles long running from Paradis to Venice, LA," said Courreges.

Another difference is the product carried in the lines. Bayou Bridge is slated to carry crude oil, the line in Paradis transports natural gas liquids.

"We're talking things like butane or propane that can be readily liquified with a little bit of pressure. But if it reaches regular atmospheric pressure it readily converts to a gas. And those tend to be a lot more volitile than the crude oils," explained Courreges.

But Courreges says comparing the two - at least right now - is too soon.

"We're waiting to find out what happened. Was there operator error, was there an issue of material, maintenance or construction, mechanical integrity, some combination thereof. Until you get those answers you don't really have anything you can say this does or does not apply to another operation," said Courreges.

While the investigation continues, the police jury hopes to expedite the Bayou Bridge permitting process with DNR and DEQ.

"I've been able to do a lot of research on this project, been able to go to a lot of public comment period. There's a lot of benefits to this pipeline - the safety that it's going to provide, that it's going to be staying within the pipelines rightaways already out there," explained Scott.

Despite their full support, they did express some concern.



"Our environment is important and we should continue to hold everyone who gets into this venue, to make sure it's protected," said Scott.

For now, the balancing act between economic interests of the oil and gas industry and environmental concerns, continues.

"Because of the high technology that's put into it, the tax base that's going be able to be drawn from this is going to be able to help restore and protect some of our coast. So, I do think they're gonna be good neighbors but it's up to us to make sure they're good neighbors," explained Scott.

Opponents of the proposed pipeline - like the Louisiana Bucket Brigade - say a coalition of Gulf advocates will hold a press conference Monday to address the Phillips 66 pipeline explosion just as state agencies are weighing the application for Energy Transfer Partners' proposed Bayou Bridge pipeline.

That meeting is slated for 10:30 a.m. Monday at the DEQ office in Baton Rouge.

More info on the proposed project HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.