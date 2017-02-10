McNeese softball splits games at LSU Tiger Classic

After falling 5-1 to Oklahoma State in their opening game of the LSU Tiger Classic here Friday, McNeese softball ended their first day action with a 4-1 win over Penn State to improve to 2-1 on the season.



McNeese will face Oklahoma State again on Saturday at 10 a.m. before taking on 4th ranked LSU at 3 p.m. The LSU game will be streamed live on SECN+ and the WatchESPN app.



All four Cowgirl runs against Penn State came off the bat of senior Tori Yanitor. Yanitor gave McNeese a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning off a three run homerun, the first homerun for McNeese this season. The long ball scored Marisa Taunton and Erika Piancastelli, who both singled to open the inning,



Penn State scored their lone run of the game in the bottom of the inning off a RBI single up the middle by Shelby Miller to cut the McNeese lead to 3-1.



Yanitor struck again in the top of the seventh to give McNeese and insurance run. Yanitor grounded out to short that scored Piancastelli from third for a 5-1 lead.



Senior hurler Baylee Corbello who transferred to McNeese after playing the last three years at LSU, returned to Baton Rouge for a homecoming of sorts to pick up her first win as a Cowgirl. Corbello (1-0) gave up four hits, two walks and struck out four in the complete game victory.



McNeese ended the game with seven hits and was led by Piancastelli’s 2 for 3 performance and scored two runs.



In the opening game of the tournament against Oklahoma State, OSU took a 1-0 lead in the second but the Cowgirls tied the game in the third on a RBI single by Piancastelli that scored Shelbi Strickland. Strickland opened the inning with a triple to right field.



OSU extended its lead to 4-1 in the fourth by scoring three runs, two of which came off a Cowgirl error. The other OSU run came off a RBI single by Randee Odonnell.



A two out RBI single by Taylor Lunch scored Taylor Pence for a 5-1 Oklahoma State lead. The Cowgirls failed to score in the bottom of the inning after Megan Trahan and Strickland singled with two outs.



Jolie Trahan (0-1) absorbed the loss after giving up five runs (all earned) on eight hits in 6.1 innings. Trahan ended the game with four strikeouts and one walk.



Piancastelli, Strickland and Morgan Catron all led McNeese at the plate with two hits apiece. Piancastelli ended the day 4 for 6 at the plate with one RBI and scored two runs. Catron was 3 for 6 at the plate.