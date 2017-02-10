LCPD: Shots fired at McKinley Street home where resident was unable to pay for illegal drugs

Shots were fired toward a house in the 3400 block of McKinley Street after the resident was unable to pay for illegal drugs he smoked earlier that day, authorities said.

The Lake Charles Police Department was called to the home at 8:23 p.m., Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said.

The resident said he and a female had been smoking narcotics at the home earlier, Kraus said. He said he did not have money for the drugs and that she had come back to the home a few times in an attempt to get money.

After he and his mother retired for the night, they were awakened by the sounds of gunshots hitting their residence, Kraus said.

Kraus asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Corporal Matthew Brunet at 337-491-1311.

