Iowa man killed in I-10 crash near Duson

A single-vehicle accident occurred late Sunday afternoon on I-10 east of Iowa, said Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for State Police Troop D.
At 5:15 p.m. State Troopers were notified of the crash, in which a driver lost control of a vehicle on the interstate and crashed into a service road.More >>
A single-vehicle accident occurred late Sunday afternoon on I-10 east of Iowa, said Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for State Police Troop D.
At 5:15 p.m. State Troopers were notified of the crash, in which a driver lost control of a vehicle on the interstate and crashed into a service road.More >>
Mother's Day is finally here, a time for everyone to reflect on the daily sacrifices made by mothers from all walks of life. But for the Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mother's Day felt a bit warmer this year. Following the severe flooding that drenched much of Southwest Louisiana, residents of Holly Hill Nursing Center were forced to relocate to Rosewood. A total of 97 women collectively partook in festivities. James Andrews has been married to his wife Gl...More >>
Mother's Day is finally here, a time for everyone to reflect on the daily sacrifices made by mothers from all walks of life. But for the Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mother's Day felt a bit warmer this year. Following the severe flooding that drenched much of Southwest Louisiana, residents of Holly Hill Nursing Center were forced to relocate to Rosewood. A total of 97 women collectively partook in festivities. James Andrews has been married to his wife Gl...More >>
Through the rest of tonight, we will still have less humid conditions, and will cool down to the 60s overnight. We will have no rain around us. Winds will be turning back to the south tonight, and by Monday, we will start to see the humidity returning. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s as we go through next week. The good news, we will be done with rain for the next few days! Monday will be sunny and warm. The humidity will be back on the rise.More >>
Through the rest of tonight, we will still have less humid conditions, and will cool down to the 60s overnight. We will have no rain around us. Winds will be turning back to the south tonight, and by Monday, we will start to see the humidity returning. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s as we go through next week. The good news, we will be done with rain for the next few days! Monday will be sunny and warm. The humidity will be back on the rise.More >>
KPLC's new weekend anchor and reporter Christian Piekos hails from Chicago, so he is doing all he can to discover what makes Southwest Louisiana so special. Each Friday, Christian will learn a bit more about Cajun culture. On Friday, Christian spent the afternoon learning how to go crabbing. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, Christian managed to reel in a few crabs on a turkey neck. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send us a message o...More >>
KPLC's new weekend anchor and reporter Christian Piekos hails from Chicago, so he is doing all he can to discover what makes Southwest Louisiana so special. Each Friday, Christian will learn a bit more about Cajun culture. On Friday, Christian spent the afternoon learning how to go crabbing. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, Christian managed to reel in a few crabs on a turkey neck. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send us a message o...More >>
The smell of crawfish and the sound of zydeco music filled the air at St. Margaret Catholic Church on Saturday, as the church held its first crawfish festival.
Loads of crawfish were cooked up for the dozens of people in attendance. Some people could even be seen dancing to a live zydeco band.More >>
The smell of crawfish and the sound of zydeco music filled the air at St. Margaret Catholic Church on Saturday, as the church held its first crawfish festival.
Loads of crawfish were cooked up for the dozens of people in attendance. Some people could even be seen dancing to a live zydeco band.More >>