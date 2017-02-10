Iowa man killed in I-10 crash near Duson - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa man killed in I-10 crash near Duson

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
DUSON, La. (KPLC) -

A 27-year-old Iowa man was killed in a crash on I-10 near Duson around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Nathan Hesse, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Master Trooper Brooks David, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Brook Trahan, 24, of Chauvin, was driving a 2016 Mazda MZ 6 westbound on Interstate 10, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the median, both eastbound lanes of travel, and ran off of the roadway, David said.  Trahan’s vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.

Hesse, the front seat passenger, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, David said. Trahan was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash, but standard toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis, David said. Charges are pending and this crash remains under investigation.

