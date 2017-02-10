Allen Parish Hospital celebrates 1-year anniversary of substance abuse recovery services

Substance abuse treatment can be difficult, especially in rural communities.

A year ago Friday, the Allen Parish Hospital partnered with New Vision, a withdrawal management service, to help patients in need of detox services. New Vision provides the first step to recovery for those struggling with substance abuse.

It not only benefits patients in Allen Parish, but also statewide. Since the services began a year ago, 109 patients have been treated from across Louisiana. A special luncheon was held Friday at the Allen Parish hospital to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the partnership.

Jackie Reviel, CEO of Allen Parish Hospital, says they decided to team up with New Vision in order to provide this type of medical care for those living in small communities like Kinder.



"We recognized it as an under-served population and New Vision was one of the companies that provided the front-end of this where they bring the patients in and we provide the doctors and nurses that care for the patient for the three to five days when they're going through the treatment." said Reviel.

Those in attendance included outreach programs in Southwest Louisiana, some looking for ways to improve their efforts to help the community.

"We see a lot of people who come to our office with our outreach ministry," said Father Keith Pellerin, of St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church. "A lot of times they're looking for some type of care when it comes to dealing with their own addictions and so we need a local service to send them to."

Sometimes the stigma that comes with substance abuse can lead to some avoiding treatment, but Latasha Bellow assures that there's not a special room or wing - they will be treated as a regular patient.

If you feel as though these services can benefit you, call 337-738-9423, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours or during the weekend call 337-661-4501. You can also visit the Allen Parish Hospital website.

