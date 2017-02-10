YMCA building donated to Boy Scouts - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

YMCA building donated to Boy Scouts

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

For almost twelve years the building that once housed the Kirby street YMCA has been vacant and deteriorating. But the building has now been donated to the Boy Scouts Calcasieu Council.

Since Hurricane Rita devastated the building it's been vacant, trashed and partly boarded up causing many to ask...

"I wanna know, what's going on with this building?  Ever since Rita, nothing's happened,"as John Chavanne put the question in 2014.

Local historic preservationists  placed it on a list of most endangered properties.

"The public should make a firm statement that the YMCA building means something to them, that it should be returned to use, and that pressure should be applied, lobbying pressure if nothing else to whoever owns the rights to this particular building," said Adley Cormier, local historic preservationist.

But now, with the stroke of several pens, the board of directors of the Kirby Street Center for Community Enrichment has donated the former Y to the Boy Scouts.  So what happens next? 

"We've already had twenty people come in, including our national architect come in and do some preliminary work on it, but we weren't, until we actually took ownership of it, minutes ago, we still had due process to continue, structural engineer going it.  It's in bad shape, very bad shape for over 11 years,"said Mike Beer, Scout Executive and CEO of BSA Calcasieu Area Council.

It's not clear how much it will resemble the fitness center where so many took swimming lessons and worked out, yet those receiving the building foresee a hub of activity. Rick Richard is president of the Boy Scouts in Calcasieu.  He and his wife, Donna, are renowned for historic preservation, restoration and development:

"It's meant to be a model of like Central School for artists, and the SEED center for business people, this could be a great place for non-profits from around the community to have their own building and on a beautiful street called Kirby Street in downtown Lake Charles,"said Richard.

Tom Shearman,with the Community Foundation of SWLA, is involved too and is a leading preservationist. Richard says they will have to raise funds and hope to make it some type of public private partnership. Richard says they are open to what the building will become.

To hear more of our interviews with Richard and Beer look for our web extras.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved

