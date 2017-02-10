State police arrest two on child pornography charges

Two men were arrested after child pornography search warrants were served at their homes Thursday, authorities said.

Jerame P. Simon, 39, of Sulphur, Phillip D. Alvarado, 52, of Lake Charles, were booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of pornography involving juveniles.

Detectives assigned to the Special Victims Unit of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations began separate investigations last year, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman. The investigation revealed that both men downloaded and shared videos of children being sexually abused.

