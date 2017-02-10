Ward 3 reveals renovations at Alvin Dark Stadium - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ward 3 reveals renovations at Alvin Dark Stadium

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Alvin Dark in 1953. (Source: Wikipedia) Alvin Dark in 1953. (Source: Wikipedia)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Ward 3 Recreation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Alvin Dark Baseball Stadium today after recent renovations were made to the stadium.

The project was funded through a bond proposition for construction, which was passed by Ward 3 voters in 2014.

Executive Director Kip Texada says his organization's mission is to maintain a recreational system and facilities for the benefit of all citizens.

"We're excited," Texada said. "Our board was excited about the outcome, but we still have a couple of things we want to do to it to continue to enhance the field. But as a whole, we're very excited how the project came out."

"It's beautiful, My dad would've been really proud of this," Gene Dark said. "When he was a young man. he actually played on this field when he was a child. He wouldn't recognize it but it was beautiful."

Alvin Dark, a former Lake Charles resident, was the 1948 major league Rookie of the Year and a three-time All-Star. He died at the age of 92 at his South Carolina home in 2014.

According to the Associated Press, Dark began one of the greatest rallies in sports history. In 1951, he had a lead-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning for the New York Giants in an NL pennant playoff against Brooklyn. Bobby Thomson capped that comeback with a home run that became known as "The Shot Heard 'Round the World."

Dark, who was born in Oklahoma, was a standout basketball and football player at Lake Charles High in the early 1940s. The Wildcats didn't have a baseball team at the time, so Dark played on the American Legion one in the area.

Dark, a shortstop, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, but he chose to stay with his first love: baseball.

Dark batted .289 with 2089 hits, 126 home runs and 757 RBIs in his 15-year career. He spent time with the Boston Braves, New York Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Braves.

He managed from 1961 to 1977 for the San Francisco Giants, Kansas City Athletics, Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres.

Dark is one of very few people to play for and manage World Series championship teams.

In 2009, American Legion baseball park in Lake Charles was renamed Alvin Dark Stadium at Legion Field.

