McNeese host Incarnate Word in Play-4-Kay Game

McNeese women's basketball will host Incarnate Word at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in its Play-4-Kay game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink. Donations will be accepted for a chance to win an autographed ball by the Cowgirls.



McNeese (10-12, 5-6 SLC) hasn't played since its 79-57 road loss at Lamar last Saturday. The Cowgirls will be looking to snap a four game losing streak, it's longest of the season. The four losses have come against four of the top 5 teams in the league standings.



Seniors Victoria Rachal and Amber Donnes lead the Cowgirls on offense with Rachal leading the team with 10.0 pp. and Donnes right behind with 9.5 ppg. Donnes leads the team with 31 three-pointers made and 2.0 steals per game.



Junior Frederica Haywood continues to lead McNeese in rebounds with 9.6 per game and a 42.9 field goal percent. Haywood is 18 rebounds away from moving into third place on McNeese's all-time career list.



Incarnate Word enters the game with a 6-17 overall record and 4-8 in conference play. The Cardinals are coming off an 84-58 road loss at New Orleans Thursday. Celia Garcia Paunero is averaging a double double (17.4 ppg., 10.7 ppg.) and leads a trio of players in double figure scoring Cheyenne Berry is averaging 12.0 ppg. and Imani Robinson is averaging 11.8 ppg.