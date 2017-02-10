Cowboys host Islanders on ROOT Sports SW

McNeese basketball continues its current home stand on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 3:30 in Burton Coliseum in Southland Conference action.



The game will be televised live on ROOT Sports Southwest that is carried nationally on DirecTV (channel 674). The game will lead into a Houston Rockets' game later that evening.



McNeese (7-16, 4-8 SLC) is coming off a 69-63 loss to first place UNO on Thursday night in a contest the Cowboys led for nearly 30 minutes before giving up a 10-0 run to the Privateers and eventually the game.



The Cowboys had to do without for most of the game, one of their top players in Stephen Ugochukwu who was sidelined with foul trouble the entire night. He fouled out after playing just 14 minutes, two in the second half.



Also in the game, starting guard Jarren Greenwood suffered a hand injury which required him to have an X-ray done on Friday morning. His status for Saturday has yet to be determined.



Jamaya Burr led McNeese with 13 points in the game behind 5 of 5 shooting while James Harvey and Lance Potier each scored 11. Potier added 10 rebounds for the third double-double of his career.



Burr leads the team with 12 points a game followed by Ugochukwu (10.4) and Kalob Ledoux (10.3).



AMCC (13-9, 6-5) has won four straight games and is coming off an 80-75 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.



The Islanders are led by Rashawn Thomas who tops the league in scoring with a 20.1 average. He's also ranked second in rebounding with 8.7 per game.



AMCC has won five straight games in the series and holds an 8-5 lead all-time. McNeese has a 3-1 advantage in games played at home. This will be the first game the Islanders will play in Lake Charles since 2014.