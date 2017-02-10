Veterinarian with clinic in Lake Charles charged with plot to drug horses before races

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Louisiana veterinarian has been charged with engaging in a scheme to influence the outcome of horse races by illegally treating horses with a synthetic drug.
The federal indictment accuses the veterinarian, Kyle James Hebert, of providing trainers with mislabeled syringes of dermorphin to inject in at least four horses that competed at Louisiana racetracks. The indictment returned Thursday says Hebert told trainers that the drug would make the horses "focus" and run faster.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved any drug containing dermorphin, which is naturally secreted by tree frogs.
Hebert's company operated veterinary clinics in Lake Charles and Sunset. The indictment charges him and a Nebraska-based company, Kohll's Pharmacy & Healthcare Inc., with conspiracy.
Hebert and the company didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.