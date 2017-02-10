Veterinarian with clinic in Lake Charles charged with plot to drug horses before races

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Louisiana veterinarian has been charged with engaging in a scheme to influence the outcome of horse races by illegally treating horses with a synthetic drug.

The federal indictment accuses the veterinarian, Kyle James Hebert, of providing trainers with mislabeled syringes of dermorphin to inject in at least four horses that competed at Louisiana racetracks. The indictment returned Thursday says Hebert told trainers that the drug would make the horses "focus" and run faster.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved any drug containing dermorphin, which is naturally secreted by tree frogs.

Hebert's company operated veterinary clinics in Lake Charles and Sunset. The indictment charges him and a Nebraska-based company, Kohll's Pharmacy & Healthcare Inc., with conspiracy.

Hebert and the company didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

