Calcasieu Parish in need of school bus drivers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish in need of school bus drivers

(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

For Dennis Guillory, weekdays call for early mornings but that's nothing out of the ordinary the Calcasieu Parish school bus driver as he spends his mornings making sure students make it safely to their destination. 

"When I'm driving children, and most bus drivers look at it that way, that could be my children or grandchildren I'm driving so I am going to treat yours like they could be mine," Guillory said. 

He started driving buses back in 2011 after retiring from a local plant and said this job has truly taught him to be patient. 

"I am a more patient person because of these children," he said. 

Currently, the Calcasieu Parish School Board has about 200 permanent drivers and several subs that drive from time to time but the parish is in need of drivers. A total of 75 to be exact. 

"When you're really short-handed, it really puts stress on you," Guillory said. "It's a really stressful situation because most time we have to split a route and what that means is, myself and another driver have to do each a half of that route that, that driver is not there for so you're doing your route and half of another route."

In order to qualify, applicants must pass a commercial driver's license or CDL test and a few weeks of training with CPSB before being able to hit the road. 

"Like I like to tell people we are not hauling bread, we are hauling children, so it's a lot of different safety rules for driving a bus than it is a car," Guillory said.

He said the job can be challenging but he wouldn't trade it for the world and hopes to encourage others to join. 

"This is a 40-foot vehicle so cutting corners and watching traffic, cross-traffic and watching children at the same time, it's a challenge but it's one I love," he said. 

Starting pay is a little more than $14,000 per school year.

Those interested can apply for a bus driver's position, in person, at the Calcasieu Parish School Board building located at 3310 Broad Street in Lake Charles.

For more information click HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Driver in I-10 crash has died, State Police confirm

    UPDATE: Driver in I-10 crash has died, State Police confirm

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-05-15 04:14:48 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)

    A single-vehicle accident occurred late Sunday afternoon on I-10 east of Iowa, said Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for State Police Troop D.

    At 5:15 p.m. State Troopers were notified of the crash, in which a driver lost control of a vehicle on the interstate and crashed into a service road. 

    More >>

    A single-vehicle accident occurred late Sunday afternoon on I-10 east of Iowa, said Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for State Police Troop D.

    At 5:15 p.m. State Troopers were notified of the crash, in which a driver lost control of a vehicle on the interstate and crashed into a service road. 

    More >>

  • Mother's Day celebration at Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center a little cozier than usual

    Mother's Day celebration at Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center a little cozier than usual

    Sunday, May 14 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-05-14 22:48:45 GMT
    Source: KPLCSource: KPLC

    Mother's Day is finally here, a time for everyone to reflect on the daily sacrifices made by mothers from all walks of life. But for the Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mother's Day felt a bit warmer this year. Following the severe flooding that drenched much of Southwest Louisiana, residents of Holly Hill Nursing Center were forced to relocate to Rosewood. A total of 97 women collectively partook in festivities. James Andrews has been married to his wife Gl...

    More >>

    Mother's Day is finally here, a time for everyone to reflect on the daily sacrifices made by mothers from all walks of life. But for the Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mother's Day felt a bit warmer this year. Following the severe flooding that drenched much of Southwest Louisiana, residents of Holly Hill Nursing Center were forced to relocate to Rosewood. A total of 97 women collectively partook in festivities. James Andrews has been married to his wife Gl...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful end to the weekend and a nice start to the week!

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful end to the weekend and a nice start to the week!

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:43:59 GMT
    A warm and sunny Monday aheadA warm and sunny Monday ahead

    Through the rest of tonight, we will still have less humid conditions, and will cool down to the 60s overnight. We will have no rain around us. Winds will be turning back to the south tonight, and by Monday, we will start to see the humidity returning. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s as we go through next week. The good news, we will be done with rain for the next few days! Monday will be sunny and warm. The humidity will be back on the rise.

    More >>

    Through the rest of tonight, we will still have less humid conditions, and will cool down to the 60s overnight. We will have no rain around us. Winds will be turning back to the south tonight, and by Monday, we will start to see the humidity returning. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s as we go through next week. The good news, we will be done with rain for the next few days! Monday will be sunny and warm. The humidity will be back on the rise.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly