Calcasieu Parish in need of school bus drivers

For Dennis Guillory, weekdays call for early mornings but that's nothing out of the ordinary the Calcasieu Parish school bus driver as he spends his mornings making sure students make it safely to their destination.

"When I'm driving children, and most bus drivers look at it that way, that could be my children or grandchildren I'm driving so I am going to treat yours like they could be mine," Guillory said.

He started driving buses back in 2011 after retiring from a local plant and said this job has truly taught him to be patient.

"I am a more patient person because of these children," he said.

Currently, the Calcasieu Parish School Board has about 200 permanent drivers and several subs that drive from time to time but the parish is in need of drivers. A total of 75 to be exact.

"When you're really short-handed, it really puts stress on you," Guillory said. "It's a really stressful situation because most time we have to split a route and what that means is, myself and another driver have to do each a half of that route that, that driver is not there for so you're doing your route and half of another route."

In order to qualify, applicants must pass a commercial driver's license or CDL test and a few weeks of training with CPSB before being able to hit the road.

"Like I like to tell people we are not hauling bread, we are hauling children, so it's a lot of different safety rules for driving a bus than it is a car," Guillory said.

He said the job can be challenging but he wouldn't trade it for the world and hopes to encourage others to join.

"This is a 40-foot vehicle so cutting corners and watching traffic, cross-traffic and watching children at the same time, it's a challenge but it's one I love," he said.

Starting pay is a little more than $14,000 per school year.

Those interested can apply for a bus driver's position, in person, at the Calcasieu Parish School Board building located at 3310 Broad Street in Lake Charles.

