Stolen vehicle recovered, four arrests made in Grant

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested four individuals after finding a stolen truck in Grant.

The truck was reported stolen from a residence on Townson Road on Feb. 1, said Sheriff Doug Hebert. On Feb. 2, Deputies located and apprehended the following suspects, all from Lake Charles:

Joseph Shannon Metcalf, 43

Quincy James Soileau, 35

Metcalf was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft between $750 and $5,000 and drug possession. Soileau was arrested on outstanding warrant. During the investigation, Metcalf admitted to deputies that he and Joseph David Landry were responsible for stealing the truck. All suspects were booked into the Allen Parish Jail.

On Feb. 3, Joseph David Landry, of Sulphur, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen things, Hebert said. Landry admitted to detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Auto Theft Division that the vehicle in his yard was indeed the one stolen out of Allen Parish. Landry was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail.

A detainer was put on Landry for the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office.

A fourth person was arrested on an outstanding warrant not related to the stolen vehicle.

Det. Kevin Sickey was in charge of the Investigation.

