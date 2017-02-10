5 injured in Allen parish home invasion

Five people were injured during an early morning home invasion this week in Allen parish, authorities said.

At 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, deputies with the sheriff's office and officers with the Oberlin Police Department responded to the incident at a residence located on 713 8th Street in Oberlin, said Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The victims told deputies that three armed masked suspects broke into the home and demanded money. Several items were removed from the home.

Several gunshots were fired inside the residence, Hebert said. No one was hit by the gunshots.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.