Two arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Michael AnthonyTaylor and Jessica Dodd Doise (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office) Michael AnthonyTaylor and Jessica Dodd Doise (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities have apprehended two suspects accused stealing a vehicle in December 2016.

On Feb. 6, Michael Anthony Taylor, 45, and Jessica Dodd Doise, 38, both of Oberlin, were arrested and charged with theft of motor vehicle, said Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert.

The vehicle, a 1993 Toyota pickup truck, was reported stolen in December 2016, Hebert said. Detectives with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office and officers with the Oberlin Police Department found the vehicle at a residence on La. 165 in Oberlin, but no suspects were found at the scene. Later, law enforcement located the suspects, Taylor and Doise. Both were arrested without incident.

Det. Voorhies Leger was in charge of the case.

