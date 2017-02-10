21-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Iowa Thursday night - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

21-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Iowa Thursday night

By KPLC Digital Staff
IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

A 21-year-old Iowa man died after he was hit by a car in Iowa Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., Christol Doucett Jr., 21, and another man were walking in the southbound lane in the 1200 block of I-10 Mobile Village Road, when a driver traveling northbound crossed the center line and hit them both, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Doucett was transported to a local hospital where he died. The other pedestrian was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital, where he was treated and released.

"The fatality is still under investigation," Myers said. "Charges on the driver are pending the results of a toxicology report, which is mandated by state law."

Sgt. Bryan Guth is the lead investigator.

  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful end to the weekend and a nice start to the week!

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:43:59 GMT
    Through the rest of tonight, we will still have less humid conditions, and will cool down to the 60s overnight. We will have no rain around us. Winds will be turning back to the south tonight, and by Monday, we will start to see the humidity returning. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s as we go through next week. The good news, we will be done with rain for the next few days! Monday will be sunny and warm. The humidity will be back on the rise.

    More >>

  "Christian's Cajun Adventures" kicks off with crabbing

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:17:38 GMT
    Source: KPLC

    KPLC's new weekend anchor and reporter Christian Piekos hails from Chicago, so he is doing all he can to discover what makes Southwest Louisiana so special. Each Friday, Christian will learn a bit more about Cajun culture. On Friday, Christian spent the afternoon learning how to go crabbing. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, Christian managed to reel in a few crabs on a turkey neck. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send us a message o...

    The smell of crawfish and the sound of zydeco music filled the air at St. Margaret Catholic Church on Saturday, as the church held its first crawfish festival.

    Loads of crawfish were cooked up for the dozens of people in attendance. Some people could even be seen dancing to a live zydeco band.

    The smell of crawfish and the sound of zydeco music filled the air at St. Margaret Catholic Church on Saturday, as the church held its first crawfish festival.

