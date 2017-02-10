21-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Iowa Thursday night

A 21-year-old Iowa man died after he was hit by a car in Iowa Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., Christol Doucett Jr., 21, and another man were walking in the southbound lane in the 1200 block of I-10 Mobile Village Road, when a driver traveling northbound crossed the center line and hit them both, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Doucett was transported to a local hospital where he died. The other pedestrian was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital, where he was treated and released.

"The fatality is still under investigation," Myers said. "Charges on the driver are pending the results of a toxicology report, which is mandated by state law."

Sgt. Bryan Guth is the lead investigator.

