WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Louisiana Premier Night Championship

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Legislators will meet in Baton Rouge Monday for a special session with hopes of fixing the state's $304 million budget deficit.

Several agencies are investigating the explosion at the Packaging Corporation of America. The blast killed three men and sent seven others to the hospital.

The future of the old YMCA building on Kirby St. in Lake Charles takes another step today. This morning, the board of directors for the Kirby Street center for Community Enrichment will sign over the property to the Boy Scouts of America, Calcasieu Area Council.

Plus, the Delta Downs Louisiana Premiere night is this weekend. We will have a look at how the horses are preparing for the big race.

And Lake Charles Ward 3 will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at Alvin Dark Stadium. Formerly known as Legion Field, the stadium was renamed several years ago to honor a professional baseball player from the Lake Area.

In weather, we will see temperatures back in the 70s with some increasing clouds throughout the day. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

  • Barn fire off US 171 Saturday afternoon; no injuries reported

    A barn off U.S. 171, south of Longville, caught fire in the early afternoon of Saturday, May 13.

  • 767 students graduate from McNeese State University

    Saturday morning over 750 students walked across the Burton Coliseum stage as graduates from McNeese State University. “I’m so excited," said Vivien Borbely. “I’m very excited," said Lane Bertrand. "(It's been) a long four years, and I’m finally done.” Saturday morning 767 students gathered at the Burton Coliseum to receive the one thing they’ve been working so hard for - their degree. And as they finally ...

  • "Christian's Cajun Adventures" kicks off with crabbing

    KPLC's new weekend anchor and reporter Christian Piekos hails from Chicago, so he is doing all he can to discover what makes Southwest Louisiana so special. Each Friday, Christian will learn a bit more about Cajun culture. On Friday, Christian spent the afternoon learning how to go crabbing. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, Christian managed to reel in a few crabs on a turkey neck. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send us a message o...

