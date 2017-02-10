WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Louisiana Premier Night Championship

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Legislators will meet in Baton Rouge Monday for a special session with hopes of fixing the state's $304 million budget deficit.

Several agencies are investigating the explosion at the Packaging Corporation of America. The blast killed three men and sent seven others to the hospital.

The future of the old YMCA building on Kirby St. in Lake Charles takes another step today. This morning, the board of directors for the Kirby Street center for Community Enrichment will sign over the property to the Boy Scouts of America, Calcasieu Area Council.

Plus, the Delta Downs Louisiana Premiere night is this weekend. We will have a look at how the horses are preparing for the big race.

And Lake Charles Ward 3 will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at Alvin Dark Stadium. Formerly known as Legion Field, the stadium was renamed several years ago to honor a professional baseball player from the Lake Area.

In weather, we will see temperatures back in the 70s with some increasing clouds throughout the day. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

