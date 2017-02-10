Vinton's Tony St. Julien gets four-star ranking

What a month it's been for Vinton running back Tony St. Julien. The Vinton Lion went from relative unknown, to the hottest prospect in Louisiana.

Since January 27, St. Julien has received scholarship offers from ULM, UTSA, LA Tech, Tulane and McNeese. According to his Twitter, he has also received interest from Kansas State, Ole Miss, Southern and TCU.

St. Julien added to his off-season accomplishments Thursday, when 247Sports rated him as a four-star prospect for the 2018 recruiting class. The four-star ranking also places him as the tenth-rated player in Louisiana and the 12th best running back in the country. He is also the highest rated player in Vinton history.

The offers will continue to pour in for the Vinton product as he gains exposure at the invite-only camps hosted by Nike (The Opening) and Under Armour (All-America Football Camp).

The 6'2, 180-pound St. Julien was no secret however to the town of Vinton. This past season he rushed for a team-high 1,078 yards and 11 touchdowns on 114 carries. St. Julien also led the Lions in receiving (18 catches, 381 yards, and four TDs). The running back/receiver hybrid posted a pair of 200-yard games on the ground and a six-touchdown performance vs Rosepine, that netted him the honor of the KPLC 7 Sports Person of the Week.

His speed may be his greatest asset, as ten of St. Julien's 15 touchdowns in 2016, were at least 45-yard plays.

St. Julien's breakout season for Vinton came in 2015 as a sophomore, when he also led the Lions in rushing and receiving (145 touches, 1,665 yards, 19 TDs).

St. Julien, a three-sport star, will also play baseball and run track for VHS. He will play centerfield for the Lions and is expected to be a highly rated baseball prospect as well.

St. Julien is the second four-star running back in as many years for Southwest Louisiana. Jennings' Travis Etienne was a four-star player according to 247Sports before signing with Clemson in its 2017 recruiting class.

