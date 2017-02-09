Sports Person of the Week - Becca Brooks

Consider it a coincidence or maybe not.

But the number three on Becca Brooks jersey seems pretty symbolic when it comes to her play on the court.

"Absolutely, twos aren't really my thing," admitted Brooks.

Now in her Sophomore year at LSU Eunice, the former Sulphur Golden Tor has developed the reputation of an assassin from the three point line.

“I always think I'm open at the three point line," said Brooks.

“I'll holler at her shoot, shoot, shoot," said LSU Eunice head coach Amanda Clemons.

And shoot is exactly what Becca Brooks does.

Last season Brooks ranked third in the nation knocking down 112 triples.

Following last night’s game against Baton Rouge Community College, Brooks has now hit a three in 42 consecutive games.

“For someone her size she's 5'3 and just full of fire," said Clemons. "I don't know how she gets the shot up half the time to be honest with you but it's been a lot of fun to see her in action."

For Brooks, the records keep on coming.

She’s now the all-time leader in LSU Eunice history, with 155 career made threes.

“I'm proud, It just hasn't sunk in I guess you could say," Brooks said.

"There's no doubt she's going to leave a legacy," said Clemons. "I mean she broke the record at the beginning of the season and she's continuing to set the record."

Soon her legacy will hang from the rafters etching her name is LSU Eunice history.

“Definitely one of the biggest things I'm going to miss about her is her character, her personality and just the way she makes the girls laugh -- what a great leader she is," Clemons said.

