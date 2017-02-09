McNeese opens season with 4-1 win over Southern Miss

McNeese softball opened the 2017 campaign at home for the first time in 15 years and the eighth largest crowd at Cowgirl Diamond saw the Cowgirls pick up a 4-1 win over Southern Miss here Thursday night. The win is also the first victory for first year head coach James Landreneau.



"There was a great deal of anticipation and excitement leading to tonight's game and the girls were ready to play," said head coach James Landreneau. "The crowd was great and the environment was excellent for our first time out this season."



A crowd of 761 saw the game in person while another 364 fans watched the game on live streaming.



McNeese (1-0) took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when designated player Morgan Catron picked up the first Cowgirl hit of the season with a single through the left side. Tori Yanitor followed that with a single up the middle. Catron would cross the plate on an error for a 1-0 Cowgirl lead and Yanitor came home while Taylor Schmidt was in a run down between first and second.



Aubree Turbeville would give McNeese a 3-0 lead in the second after she hit a one out single to center before scoring on a bases loaded walk to Catron.



Southern Miss (0-1) avoided the shutout by scoring a run in the fifth inning on a RBI double to centerfield that scored Lauren Holifield who singled to left center.



McNeese got the run back the next inning when senior pitcher Rachel Smith helped her cause with a RBI double down the left field line that scored Hailey Drew for a 4-1 Cowgirl lead. Drew led the inning off with a double to left center.



Smith (1-0) picked up the complete game win, allowing six hits while striking out one. Six different Cowgirls picked up one hit apiece with Smith and Drew collecting the only extra base hits.



"Rachel continuously pounded and got ground balls for her defense," Landreneau said. "I thought our players stuck to the game plan and played hard."



The Golden Eagles were led by Holifield and Caitlyn Aldous. Both had two hits apiece.



McNeese will travel to Baton Rouge on Friday to take part in the LSU Tiger Classic. The Cowgirls will face Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. and Penn State at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday's schedule has the Cowgirls taking on Oklahoma State at 10 a.m. and LSU at 3 p.m. The LSU game will be streamed on SECN+ and the WatchESPN app.



The Cowgirls will conclude tournament play in a 10 a.m. game against Penn State.