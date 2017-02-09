UNO rallies past McNeese to stay atop the SLC

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Michael Zeno had 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals as New Orleans pulled away in the final minutes to beat McNeese State 69-63 on Thursday night.
The victory keeps New Orleans (14-9, 9-3) atop the Southland Conference standings. The Privateers moved into a tie with Sam Houston State after SHSU lost to Abilene Christian on Saturday. The Bearkats battled Lamar on Thursday night.
Zeno hit 6 of 9 field goal attempts. Erik Thomas and Jorge Rosa added 14 points apiece for the Privateers.
McNeese State led 33-29 at the break. Rosa, who made four treys in the game, nailed two straight, Zeno followed with a dunk, Rosa had a layup and added another from distance for a 49-41 lead with 11:16 remaining. The Cowboys failed to close the gap.
Jamaya Burr had 13 points to lead McNeese State (7-16, 4-8). Lance Potier added 11 with 10 rebounds.
