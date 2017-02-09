Celebrating Black History: Faye Blackwell

A barn off U.S. 171, south of Longville, caught fire in the early afternoon of Saturday, May 13.More >>
Saturday morning over 750 students walked across the Burton Coliseum stage as graduates from McNeese State University. “I’m so excited," said Vivien Borbely. “I’m very excited," said Lane Bertrand. "(It's been) a long four years, and I’m finally done.” Saturday morning 767 students gathered at the Burton Coliseum to receive the one thing they’ve been working so hard for - their degree. And as they finally ...More >>
KPLC's new weekend anchor and reporter Christian Piekos hails from Chicago, so he is doing all he can to discover what makes Southwest Louisiana so special. Each Friday, Christian will learn a bit more about Cajun culture. On Friday, Christian spent the afternoon learning how to go crabbing. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, Christian managed to reel in a few crabs on a turkey neck. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send us a message o...More >>
Children in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with rare diseases are getting the opportunity to live their dream.More >>
McNeese softball claimed its second straight Southland Conference Tournament title here early Saturday morning by defeating Nicholls 8-0 in a run-rule victory to earn the league’s NCAA automatic bid. The run-rule win is the third of the tournament for McNeese. “We were able to put good at bats early in the game even though we weren’t getting the results we were looking for,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we were relentless with our approac...More >>
