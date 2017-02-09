Celebrating Black History: Faye Blackwell

For 22 years Lake Charles residents, have enjoyed local radio personalities, and classic R&B hits thanks to one special woman, Faye Blackwell.

"She envisioned it," said sister, Roxie Smith. "Something that we can do in our community so that everyone would feel a part of it, feel like I can share it, you can share it and we can all thrive for the same thing in the community."

Blackwell envisioned the radio station KZWA, but Smith says that starting this radio station wasn't easy for her sister.

"She had a lot of roadblocks in her way," said Smith. "Every time she needed more funding there was a road block."

But eventually the station came, and she used it to connect the community she loved.

"She wanted people that didn't have anything....to be a part of the community," said Smith.

And made sure she was active in this community as well.

"She was a part of the school board, she was one of the first blacks on the city council, she wanted minorities to be a part of that, she wanted minorities to be on the police jury," said Smith. "She just always wanted everyone to become involved."

Even though Blackwell is no longer with us, her family works to carry on her vision, something Jacques Brown, is proud to do.

"Just to know that I have that blood running in me, it allows me every time I go out and I hear that I can go on, that I can do it," said Brown. "She did it, I can do it."

And both Brown and Smith leave these words to a woman who did so much for so many.

"Thank you, I appreciate you," said Brown. "It's nothing more to see us being live, local and loving like she wanted it to be and that's what we're going to do."

"Faye you started something that was strong in this community, we want to continue what you started," said Smith

At the end of this month, the station plans to dedicate their studio to Blackwell in a special ceremony, and also paint a mural on the outside of their building to honor everything that she's accomplished.

