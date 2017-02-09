CPPJ approves 'Enterprise Zone' endorsement for petrochemical plants

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved two applications for an enterprise zone endorsement.

The Enterprise Zone program was created to provide an incentive for new jobs - typically in areas of high unemployment and low-income.

But in Calcasieu Parish, enterprise zones are industrial areas.

And Thursday, jurors granted two current projects - a Mono Ethylene Glycol and Ethane Cracker Project in Westlake - the classification.

"The blighted areas, the few that we have here, are mostly residential. You wouldn't normally see a big business go and locate there," said Jennifer Wallace, Assistant Director of Planning in Calcasieu Parish.

So, Wallace says a former planning director made some changes.

"He went to the state legislature and had Calcasieu Parish's industrial areas, the four areas, proclaimed permanent enterprise zones," explained Wallace.

The classification grants businesses in those designated areas certain benefits.

"These companies get rebated a small percentage of the sales tax they pay in during construction," said Wallace.

Thursday, Lotte Chemical and LACC - a joint venture between Axiall Corporation and Lotte - applied for that classification. It's something R.B. Smith supports.

"We believe it's the appropriate thing to do because of the economic advantages this company brings to our area," said Smith, with the SWLA Economic Development Alliance.

While a rebate may seem insignificant to the $3 billion investment the companies are bringing - along with 3,135 construction and 215 permanent jobs - Wallace says it does make a difference.

"This incentive, even though it's relatively small in the big scheme of things, it does tend to be a decision-maker when these companies are looking at their bottom line," said Wallace.

She says it also provides some assurances to taxpayers.

"Companies have to pay all of the taxes in before they get a benefit. So, it ensures to the citizens and the taxpayers that they're getting what the companies promise before the company receives the benefit," said Wallace.

According to the application for endorsement, the estimated police jury sales tax rebate for Lotte is listed as $1,667,347 and $2,982,598 for LACC.

With no objections, the motion carried.

Wallace says these two businesses aren't the first to receive this classification in the parish. In fact, she says on average they approve 1-2 per year.

