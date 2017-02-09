CPPJ approves 'Enterprise Zone' endorsement for petrochemical plants

A barn off U.S. 171, south of Longville, caught fire in the early afternoon of Saturday, May 13.More >>
A barn off U.S. 171, south of Longville, caught fire in the early afternoon of Saturday, May 13.More >>
Saturday morning over 750 students walked across the Burton Coliseum stage as graduates from McNeese State University. “I’m so excited," said Vivien Borbely. “I’m very excited," said Lane Bertrand. "(It's been) a long four years, and I’m finally done.” Saturday morning 767 students gathered at the Burton Coliseum to receive the one thing they’ve been working so hard for - their degree. And as they finally ...More >>
Saturday morning over 750 students walked across the Burton Coliseum stage as graduates from McNeese State University. “I’m so excited," said Vivien Borbely. “I’m very excited," said Lane Bertrand. "(It's been) a long four years, and I’m finally done.” Saturday morning 767 students gathered at the Burton Coliseum to receive the one thing they’ve been working so hard for - their degree. And as they finally ...More >>
KPLC's new weekend anchor and reporter Christian Piekos hails from Chicago, so he is doing all he can to discover what makes Southwest Louisiana so special. Each Friday, Christian will learn a bit more about Cajun culture. On Friday, Christian spent the afternoon learning how to go crabbing. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, Christian managed to reel in a few crabs on a turkey neck. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send us a message o...More >>
KPLC's new weekend anchor and reporter Christian Piekos hails from Chicago, so he is doing all he can to discover what makes Southwest Louisiana so special. Each Friday, Christian will learn a bit more about Cajun culture. On Friday, Christian spent the afternoon learning how to go crabbing. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, Christian managed to reel in a few crabs on a turkey neck. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send us a message o...More >>
Children in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with rare diseases are getting the opportunity to live their dream.More >>
Children in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with rare diseases are getting the opportunity to live their dream.More >>
Through the rest of the weekend, we will have less humid conditions, but we will still be warm. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday, but back up to the middle 80s on Sunday. The winds will be blowing out of the north for Saturday keeping the humidity lower. Sunday should also experience less humid conditions with more northerly winds. No rain is expected all weekend. We will have a very nice and sunny weekend for our Mother’s Day!More >>
Through the rest of the weekend, we will have less humid conditions, but we will still be warm. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday, but back up to the middle 80s on Sunday. The winds will be blowing out of the north for Saturday keeping the humidity lower. Sunday should also experience less humid conditions with more northerly winds. No rain is expected all weekend. We will have a very nice and sunny weekend for our Mother’s Day!More >>