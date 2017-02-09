Southwest La lawmakers prepare for special legislative session

Legislators will meet in Baton Rouge Monday to begin a special session with hopes of fixing the state's budget deficit of $304 million. Lawmakers from Southwest Louisiana are preparing for the nine day session, and are weighing-in on Governor John Bel Edwards' proposed budget cuts.

"I don't want to keep kicking the can, I would like to make the adjustments, make the cuts, and annualize them so in 2018 we aren't looking at doing this all over again," says republican Representative Stephen Dwight.

Dwight and others are setting their sights, not just on the budget battle at hand, but fixing the system so the situation doesn't repeat itself.

Is it possible for the work to be done in just a week and a half?

"We have to," says Senator Ronnie Johns, "Our constitution says we have to balance our budget, and that's good fiscal policy."

Governor John Bel Edwards has called for the special session and presented his proposed cuts. Senator Johns says the governor could have made cuts on his own, without a special session, but that would have been devastating for education and healthcare, as only the legislature can make cuts across the board.

"Those cuts would have come from higher education, those cuts would have come from healthcare," says Johns, "By us going into special session we're going to be able to legislatively spread those cuts out without hurting education and without really butchering healthcare."

Johns, along with Representatives Mark Abraham and Stephen Dwight approve of the Governor's cuts, which include nearly $6 million from the attorney general's office, $1.46 from the Department of Transportation, and the largest cut - $128 million - from the Department of Health.

"It does tug at my heartstrings when I cut someone that really needs the money," says Rep. Abraham who sits on the Appropriations Committee, "It's not an easy decision and that's what you do not like about this job is that you are really affecting people's lives, when you have to cut."

Though tough, cuts are necessary with a $304 million deficit. Abraham and Dwight feel every agency and department should share the burden.

"I think it's appropriate that everyone gives a little bit right now. We are in some tough times, I think everyone needs to take a little cut," says Dwight.

The part of Governor Edwards' plan raising eyebrows is his use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, called the "rainy day fund." His plan calls for $119.6 million to help close the budget gap.

"I am not opposed to using the Rainy Day fund, but my approach would be a little bit different," says Abraham, "I want to try to find as many cuts as we can, so that we do not have to use all the rainy day fund."

Though they may not agree on just how much of the rainy day fund should be used, Southwest Louisiana lawmakers agree this is the appropriate time to tap into it.

"The rainy day fund was set up for purposes like this. It's raining in Southwest Louisiana and the entire state," says Dwight.

Despite the differences in approach, it's crucial and mandatory Louisiana's budget be balanced.

"We are going to have our differences, there are 144 of us there. We all have different ideas of how were are going to do it, but I think in the end we'll come together with some type of a compromise," says Johns.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All Rights Reserved.