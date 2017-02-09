ICCS closes school Friday, Monday due to high occurrence of illness

According to its Facebook page, Immaculate Conception Cathedral School will be closed Friday, February 10 and Monday, February 13 due to a high rate of illness.

The post cites "high occurrences of student illness, specifically influenza and strep throat." In an effort to deter the spread of sickness and prevent relapsing, ICCS won't reopen until Tuesday morning.

The school does want to remind students this is for their health:

Please keep in mind this is not a vacation, rather it is a time for getting students healthy. Please use it responsibly. We will continue to clean school surfaces during this time, and we ask that parents take precautions at home to help prevent the spread of infection and get the ill back to good health.



ICCS also lists symptoms to watch out for including a runny nose, cough, congestion, headaches, and a sore throat accompanied with fever. If symptoms present themselves, children should be seen by a doctor within the first 24-48 hours to be properly tested and treated.

