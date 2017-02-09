Local union head: Welding is always a dangerous job

"You have fumes, you have chemicals. You don't know what was in that pipe, or what is in that container so you have to look out."

Richard Paulk, of Local 198, says that welding is one dangerous job.

"Welding is very dangerous," claimed Paulk. "First things first, you have to look out for yourself on these jobs because you're on safety so you and your family comes first."

Some accidents include...

"Burns, eye injuries, hand injuries, falls," said Paulk. "That's why it comes to that person and their training to know their surroundings and know how safe they are."

Paulk preaches that welding is not just a job, but a skill - a skill that Local 198 develops for five years.

"You can't make a skilled welder in a year. You can't make a skilled welder in two years. It's a skill," said Paulk. "It's not just a job, and once people realize that it's not just a job and it's a skilled trade that they will have the rest of their life, they'll understand it more."

With all the training and risk involved, is it worth it becoming a welder?

"I would say about 26 to 60 to 90 thousand dollars a year is worth it," Paulk said. "How many people do you know go to college for four years and make $60,000 a year starting out?"

Welders also represent a strong portion of the economics in Southwest Louisiana, but Paulk warns about the dangers of rushing young welders to enter the market.

"It's booming. They are trying to get welders trained as fast as possible, and that can be dangerous because it's not just one person you're talking about. You've got families out there. This person is out there working for a family, not just for themselves.."

