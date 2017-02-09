Grant aims to help Cameron Parish families elevate homes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Grant aims to help Cameron Parish families elevate homes

(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
GRAND LAKE, LA (KPLC) -

If you head to Grand Lake and take a turn on Country Lane, you'll come across Deana and Trevor Kelley's home. 

The Kelleys have been living at their Cameron Parish home since 2004 and have experienced firsthand the damage Mother Nature can cause.

"Hurricane Rita put 18 inches of water in the house and Hurricane Ike put 24 inches," said Trevor Kelley. "We spent a year out of our house rebuilding our house, so we had a lot of damage. We were in the house probably about a year and when Ike hit. We had to do it all over again."

The Kelleys are one of 35 families whose home will be raised above Base Flood Elevation thanks to a $6 million Hazard Mitigation grant the parish has received from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help families who have flooded at least twice in the past decade.

A total of 40 families qualified but five decided not to move forward. 

"Homes being elevated are not centralized in one location, they're scattered throughout the parish because everyone knows flooding does not discriminate," said Katie Armentor, treasurer at the Cameron Parish Police Jury. "We have homes going up in Hackberry, Grand Chenier, Creole, and Grand Lake."

For the Kelleys, it's a dream come true.

"We were elated, we were happy. No more flooding," said Trevor Kelley. "It was almost like it was not for real, you know what I am saying, because it would seem like everything else would get to a point and then it would cut off."

"Well this one went all the way through and we were just elated," Deana Kelley said. 

Not only will the Kelley's home be elevated 9 feet, but they'll also be receiving an elevator for their six-year-old son, Zachary, who lives with Type 3 Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a rare bone disease that affects his mobility.

"This could have only been done by the hand of God," Kelley said. "We have waited a long time for this and it is actually happening to us and we have to give God the credit."

According to the parish:

  • 20 of the 35 are 100% complete.
  • 13 of the 35 are currently at elevation but construction is still ongoing
  • 2 of the 35 are currently in the pre-construction phase

On average each home costs about $155,000 to elevate; The Kelley's home will cost around $185,000 and is expected to be ready by the end of the month. 

Visit Cameron Parish Police Jury by clicking HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

