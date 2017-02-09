McNeese to visit BYU in 2018

McNeese football will head to the Rocky Mountain region in 2018 as the Cowboys have signed a contract to play the BYU Cougars, the two schools jointly announced on Thursday.



“This is an exciting addition to our 2018 schedule against, traditionally, one of the greatest football programs in the country,” said McNeese Director of Athletics Bruce Hemphill. “Not to mention the scenic beauty to be able to play in that part of the country. This will be a great experience for our program and our fans.”



The Cowboys will visit LaVell Edwards Stadium on either Sept. 22 or Oct. 13. The exact date will be determined later. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.



This will be the first meeting between the two schools on the football field. McNeese played BYU in men’s basketball back in the early 1990s.



BYU, a former Mountain West Conference member who now plays as an independent, was founded in 1875 and began playing varsity football in 1922. The Cougars won a national championship in 1984, have played in 35 bowl games, including each of the last 12 years, and won 23 conference titles before independence while boasting 13 Consensus All-Americans.



The Cougars will open the 2017 season in Houston’s NRG Stadium against LSU.

McNeese will receive a $525,000 payout for the game.

McNeese is still working to finalize its 2017 schedule with hopes to release in the next few weeks.