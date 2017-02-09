New details released in plant explosion, national chemical safety agency to investigate accident

The explosion at Packaging Corporation of America Wednesday morning was powerful enough to cause the tank to fly and land in another area of mill.

The blast occurred as contractors were welding during a facility shutdown, according to a news release from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, which is sending a three-person investigative unit to the scene.

Three workers were killed and seven injured. One remains hospitalized.

The explosion is similar to a 2008 accident at a PCA plant in Tomahawk, Wisconsin that killed three people.

“The CSB has investigated many hot work accidents across the country, including a 2008 explosion that killed three workers at a different PCA plant in Tomahawk, Wisconsin,” said Vanessa Sutherland CSP chairperson. “Hot work incidents are one of the most common causes of worker deaths we see at the CSB, but also one of the most readily preventable.”

Any type of spark-producing operation is considered hot work.

The incident is still under investigation.

