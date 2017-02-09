Rena Street shooting update: Man allegedly told police 1-year-ol - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Rena Street shooting update: Man allegedly told police 1-year-old daughter shot pregnant girlfriend

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
James Freeman (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) James Freeman (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A grand jury has returned murder charges against a man accused of shooting to death his pregnant girlfriend on Rena Street in December.

James Lemarcus Freeman Jr., 18, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree feticide.

Freeman is accused of killing 17-year-old Tariana Davis in the 1800 block of Rena Street on Dec. 12, 2016.

Freeman allegedly called 911 and claimed his 1-year-old daughter shot Davis, according to the offense report. Freeman said that his "baby-momma" was shot in the head by his daughter with a .38 special while he was in the bedroom while he was in the bathroom. He claimed that when he heard the shot he ran out of the bathroom and snatched his daughter off the bed.

Freeman told authorities that Davis and her 1-year-old daughter were in the bedroom eating and watching TV.

A witness said he heard an argument prior to the gunshot.

During an interview with police, Freeman's mother said he had called her and told her that he shot Davis. His mother also said he had pointed a gun at her two weeks prior, at which point she put him out of the home.

Other witnesses said Davis told them that Freeman had threatened her with a gun.

When authorities entered the room, a woman was crouched over Davis crying uncontrollably. The gun was found on the bed.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click HERE for neighbor's reactions at the time of the shooting.

