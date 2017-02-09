Rena Street shooting update: Man allegedly told police 1-year-old daughter shot pregnant girlfriend

KPLC's new weekend anchor and reporter Christian Piekos hails from Chicago, so he is doing all he can to discover what makes Southwest Louisiana so special. Each Friday, Christian will learn a bit more about Cajun culture. On Friday, Christian spent the afternoon learning how to go crabbing. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, Christian managed to reel in a few crabs on a turkey neck. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send us a message o...More >>
Children in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with rare diseases are getting the opportunity to live their dream.More >>
Through the rest of the weekend, we will have less humid conditions, but we will still be warm. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday, but back up to the middle 80s on Sunday. The winds will be blowing out of the north for Saturday keeping the humidity lower. Sunday should also experience less humid conditions with more northerly winds. No rain is expected all weekend. We will have a very nice and sunny weekend for our Mother’s Day!More >>
McNeese softball claimed its second straight Southland Conference Tournament title here early Saturday morning by defeating Nicholls 8-0 in a run-rule victory to earn the league’s NCAA automatic bid. The run-rule win is the third of the tournament for McNeese. “We were able to put good at bats early in the game even though we weren’t getting the results we were looking for,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we were relentless with our approac...More >>
