BPSO releases names of 3 killed in Wednesday's plant explosion

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office authorities have identified the three victims that died in the Packaging Corporation of America plant explosion in Beauregard Wednesday morning.

William Rolls, Jr., 32

Sedrick Stallworth, 42

Jody Gooch, 40

The family of Rolls says he was a very spiritual man who grew up in Reeves, loved to ride his motorcycle, play pool and football. He left behind his 7 year-old daughter, whom he loved dearly.

Willie was born in Baton Rouge, La. on 9-8-84 then moved to Reeves, La., where he grew up. He left behind one daughter, Anzley Brooke Rolls, 7 years old. Willie loved to ride his motorcycle, playing pool tournaments, football, and spending time with his little girl. Willy was a very spiritual person and welcomed god into his heart. Our family knows he is in heaven an will be dearly missed by many. He was the rock of our family that held it together for many years.

According to Gooch's family, he enjoyed hunting for arrowheads.

Seven more were injured in the blast. Six were treated and release Wednesday, while one remains hospitalized at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the accident under investigation.

