TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 171 north of Topsy Bell - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 171 north of Topsy Bell Road

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Accident on U.S. 171 north of Topsy Bell Road2 (Source: viewer) Accident on U.S. 171 north of Topsy Bell Road2 (Source: viewer)
Accident on U.S. 171 north of Topsy Bell Road (Source: viewer) Accident on U.S. 171 north of Topsy Bell Road (Source: viewer)
U.S. 171 near Gillis (Source: Goggle maps) U.S. 171 near Gillis (Source: Goggle maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

There is a three-vehicle accident reported on U.S. 171 north of Topsy Bell Road near Gillis.

Minor injuries reported.

Traffic congestion reported.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nothing but a beautiful weekend with lower humidity and sunny skies!

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nothing but a beautiful weekend with lower humidity and sunny skies!

    Saturday, May 13 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-05-13 18:59:30 GMT
    Beautiful Sunny Weekend!Beautiful Sunny Weekend!

    Through the rest of the weekend, we will have less humid conditions, but we will still be warm. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday, but back up to the middle 80s on Sunday. The winds will be blowing out of the north for Saturday keeping the humidity lower. Sunday should also experience less humid conditions with more northerly winds. No rain is expected all weekend. We will have a very nice and sunny weekend for our Mother’s Day!

    More >>

    Through the rest of the weekend, we will have less humid conditions, but we will still be warm. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday, but back up to the middle 80s on Sunday. The winds will be blowing out of the north for Saturday keeping the humidity lower. Sunday should also experience less humid conditions with more northerly winds. No rain is expected all weekend. We will have a very nice and sunny weekend for our Mother’s Day!

    More >>

  • McNeese claims second straight SLC Tournament title to earn NCAA Tournament bid

    McNeese claims second straight SLC Tournament title to earn NCAA Tournament bid

    Saturday, May 13 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 18:27:08 GMT
    (Source: UCA Sports Information)(Source: UCA Sports Information)

    McNeese softball claimed its second straight Southland Conference Tournament title here early Saturday morning by defeating Nicholls 8-0 in a run-rule victory to earn the league’s NCAA automatic bid. The run-rule win is the third of the tournament for McNeese. “We were able to put good at bats early in the game even though we weren’t getting the results we were looking for,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we were relentless with our approac...

    More >>

    McNeese softball claimed its second straight Southland Conference Tournament title here early Saturday morning by defeating Nicholls 8-0 in a run-rule victory to earn the league’s NCAA automatic bid. The run-rule win is the third of the tournament for McNeese. “We were able to put good at bats early in the game even though we weren’t getting the results we were looking for,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we were relentless with our approac...

    More >>

  • $260,000 renovations coming to Veterans Memorial Park

    $260,000 renovations coming to Veterans Memorial Park

    Saturday, May 13 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-05-13 15:04:32 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    "You never forget those you lost," said Col. James Jackson with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission. "You always remember them. You always pray for them, and then you come here and you celebrate them."  And veterans as well as members from the community were able to celebrate new changes coming to Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park.  "The project that we are embarking on is, I would call probably a third or fourth phase depending on which phase ...

    More >>

    "You never forget those you lost," said Col. James Jackson with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission. "You always remember them. You always pray for them, and then you come here and you celebrate them."  And veterans as well as members from the community were able to celebrate new changes coming to Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park.  "The project that we are embarking on is, I would call probably a third or fourth phase depending on which phase ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly