TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 171 north of Topsy Bell Road

U.S. 171 near Gillis (Source: Goggle maps)

Accident on U.S. 171 north of Topsy Bell Road (Source: viewer)

Accident on U.S. 171 north of Topsy Bell Road2 (Source: viewer)

There is a three-vehicle accident reported on U.S. 171 north of Topsy Bell Road near Gillis.

Minor injuries reported.

Traffic congestion reported.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

