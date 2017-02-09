TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 171 north of Topsy Bell Road

Through the rest of the weekend, we will have less humid conditions, but we will still be warm. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday, but back up to the middle 80s on Sunday. The winds will be blowing out of the north for Saturday keeping the humidity lower. Sunday should also experience less humid conditions with more northerly winds. No rain is expected all weekend. We will have a very nice and sunny weekend for our Mother’s Day!More >>
Through the rest of the weekend, we will have less humid conditions, but we will still be warm. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday, but back up to the middle 80s on Sunday. The winds will be blowing out of the north for Saturday keeping the humidity lower. Sunday should also experience less humid conditions with more northerly winds. No rain is expected all weekend. We will have a very nice and sunny weekend for our Mother’s Day!More >>
McNeese softball claimed its second straight Southland Conference Tournament title here early Saturday morning by defeating Nicholls 8-0 in a run-rule victory to earn the league’s NCAA automatic bid. The run-rule win is the third of the tournament for McNeese. “We were able to put good at bats early in the game even though we weren’t getting the results we were looking for,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we were relentless with our approac...More >>
McNeese softball claimed its second straight Southland Conference Tournament title here early Saturday morning by defeating Nicholls 8-0 in a run-rule victory to earn the league’s NCAA automatic bid. The run-rule win is the third of the tournament for McNeese. “We were able to put good at bats early in the game even though we weren’t getting the results we were looking for,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we were relentless with our approac...More >>
"You never forget those you lost," said Col. James Jackson with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission. "You always remember them. You always pray for them, and then you come here and you celebrate them." And veterans as well as members from the community were able to celebrate new changes coming to Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park. "The project that we are embarking on is, I would call probably a third or fourth phase depending on which phase ...More >>
"You never forget those you lost," said Col. James Jackson with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission. "You always remember them. You always pray for them, and then you come here and you celebrate them." And veterans as well as members from the community were able to celebrate new changes coming to Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park. "The project that we are embarking on is, I would call probably a third or fourth phase depending on which phase ...More >>
It's that time of year when students move their tassels at high school graduation. Unfortunately, thousands of students across the country drop out before they ever get handed a diploma.More >>
It's that time of year when students move their tassels at high school graduation. Unfortunately, thousands of students across the country drop out before they ever get handed a diploma.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>