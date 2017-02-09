WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: The latest on the PCA plant explosi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: The latest on the PCA plant explosion

By KPLC Digital Staff
Aerial view of PCA (Source: KPLC) Aerial view of PCA (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Local, state and federal officials are continuing to investigate an explosion at the Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) mill plant in DeRidder. We will be live this morning at the plant where three people were killed and seven others injured due to the explosion.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is making his sixth trip to Washington to lobby for $2 billion more federal flood aid for Louisiana.

McNeese State University will hold a Spring Preview Day later this month. It's for prospective McNeese students to learn more about the university and take a tour of the campus. Jacqueline Clark with the admissions office will join us to talk about how you can become involved.

Plus, it takes a lot of volunteers to keep the 70-year-old U.S.S. Orleck Naval Museum running throughout the year. Many of those volunteers are military veterans. 

And it's National Pizza Day! Whether it is thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish or anything in between, pizza is an American favorite so grab a slice today. 

In weather, Thursday temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s as the high. We will have lots of sunny skies, and might not see any clouds. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

