Healthcare on the chopping block

It may be a new year but that doesn't mean state legislators are getting a break.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has released a proposed plan to balance the $304 million budget gap for the current fiscal year, with the state's "Rainy Day Fund" being a primary source. A variety of state agencies are also receiving cuts, as well as the Attorney General's office and healthcare. Education, however, is being shielded from the chopping block.

Cuts to the Louisiana Department of Health total 127.8 million but the impact overall is minimal, according to Senator Ronnie Johns.

"Healthcare will take the largest percentage of the cuts as you look at his plans," Johns said. "$127 million, it is a lot of money, but in actuality, it is only one percent of their total budget."

In Southwest Louisiana, Moss Memorial Health Clinic will see a slight reduction in funding as well as Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority, an agency that provides services for individuals with behavioral health issues.

"We have sustained cuts pretty much since 2013, seems like every year, we are getting cuts beginning of the fiscal year and again at mid-year," said executive director Tanya McGee.

More than $1.3 million has been cut since 2013. Now they are preparing for another cut of $243,858.

However, that cut will be offset through attrition, meaning they won't be filling positions that have gone vacant.

But McGee says the positions are vital to their operation.

"We want to fill them, we need these positions," McGee said.

This cut reduces their staff by three employees and affects all three of the agency's divisions, adding more work on the table for those at the agency.

McGee says the intake department will direct those who need assistance in the right direction.

McGee said these cuts will only make for longer wait times, but it won't stop her and her staff from continuing to provide help to those in need.

For more information about Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority click HERE.

See 'Governor Edwards Plan to Stabilize the FY17 Budget Deficit of $304M' below:

