Barbe alum Bryce Jordan out for 2017 LSU baseball season

LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri announced Wednesday that junior Bryce Jordan suffered a severe injury and has been ruled out for the 2017 season.

Jordan, a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was a selection to the first-team All-SEC at the DH/Utility position last season. The passionate Jordan was an on-base machine and led the Southeastern Conference in hit-by-pitches in 2016 with 23 for the most by an LSU player since at least 1984.

Jordan played in 58 games with 54 starts between DH and first base. He batted .293 with seven doubles, five homers, 33 RBI and 40 runs. During a stretch of games against Notre Dame and Tennessee, Jordan provided the game-winning RBI at Notre Dame and finished the series at Tennessee 5-for-11 with one homer, two RBI and two runs.

