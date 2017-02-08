Draining, emotional day for family members of plant workers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Draining, emotional day for family members of plant workers

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Three men were killed and seven people were injured in an explosion at Packaging Corporation of America Wednesday morning.

The explosion happened around 11 a.m. at the plant on U.S. 190. Click HERE for more.

It was a draining, emotional day for family members waiting to hear whether their family members were safe.

A checkpoint for families was originally set up at the covered arena near the plant, although that has since been moved onto mill property.

Amy Daniels' husband Ronnie works at PCA.

He had driven the family's vehicle to work, so she began walking as soon as she heard the news. Her friends picked her up and brought her to an area where family members had gathered, where she received a text from an unknown number that Ronnie was ok.

"Thank God he's ok, I was panicking, Amy said. "We have seven kids, I can't do this without him.

"I just need to touch him and make sure he's ok."

Jennifer Thompson was at the gas station when she got a phone call from her husband: "Hey, before you hear it, there's been an explosion, but I'm ok."

"You put yourself out there for your family, you never know what will happen," Jennifer said. "You hope he comes back the same way he left in."

