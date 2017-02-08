Pelicans return to Contraband Bayou

It was early February of last year when we first visited Jeff and Lisa Ferguson, who live along Contraband Bayou. A pair of brown pelicans had arrived a few days earlier, looking for food. Jeff, an avid fishermen, quickly obliged, feeding the two scraps from his fishing trips. They quickly became friends until the two pelicans left a few months later. Now, almost a year to the day later, at least one of them has returned.

"He's back," said Jeff. "Yeah. Just out of the blue, he showed up. I though is that the same pelican as last year. I guess it is, because he just came up to me like he never left."

Last year, Lisa wasn't too excited that the visitors invaded their back porch, looking for food. This time, they have a cat, who is not too keen on pelicans.

"Well I was excited to see them return, since it means he's alive," said Lisa. "The other good thing is that he's not coming on the porch. We do have one cat that chases him. Everything seems fine."

"The pelican has decided the safest place is on the roof," said Jeff. "He peeks down and watches me through the window until I walk outside and then he's ready to eat."

Jeff says one of the pelicans is easier to identify this year.

"He's got a little string tied around his leg," said Jeff. "Right above his web foot. That's kinda been able to allow me to differentiate from the other one that comes in. So I'll be able to tell unless that string falls or rots off."

And despite the busy construction now going on across the bayou, the pelicans don't mind hanging around, as long as the Fergusons keep the food coming.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.