In Depth: Background on Packaging Corporation of America

By Jenelle Shriner, News Director
Three people are dead after an explosion Wednesday morning at the Packaging Corporation of America plant in DeRidder, officials said. The plant is located at 4200 Highway 190 West in Beauregard Parish.  

According to the plant's website, the company operates a containerboard mill with two containerboard machines in DeRidder. Those machines produced 874,000 tons in 2015.  The company also reports producing more than 3.7 tons of kraft linerboard annually.  

The Packaging Corporation of America claims to be one of the largest producers of containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company's DeRidder plant is one of five containerboard mills they own in the country.  

A search by KPLC reveals no violations at the Beauregard plant reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration since 2013.

The company is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

