TRAFFIC: Authorities asking public to avoid U.S. 190 west due to explosion

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the 4000 block of U.S. 190 west in DeRidder due to an explosion incident at the PCA plant.
Authorities have confirmed that three people are dead, one person is unaccounted for and several are injured in the incident.
KPLC is working to gather more information.
If possible, please find alternate routes.
