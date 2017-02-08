Three killed in explosion at PCA mill in Beauregard

Some students were injured when a school bus was involved in an accident on Weaver Road between Ham Reid and Country Club roads Thursday morning, Calcasieu School Board officials said. All the children were checked out and some were treated for injuries, said Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman.More >>
One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Ernest and College streets, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said.
A group of students from St. Louis Catholic High School recently wrapped up a different kind of extracurricular activity: filming their own version of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."
So why remake the classic '80s comedy, which follows a suburban Chicago high school senior who ditches school one last time?
On May 11, a joint operation between the Lafayette Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) and K9 Unit in Lafayette resulted in the location and seizure of 11,098 grams of cocaine, valued at $1,109,800, along with 1,853 Oxycodone tablets, valued at $55,590.
It's the largest known cocaine seizure in the history of the Lafayette Police Department.
A new search engine called truepeoplesearch.com contains information you may not want the world to have.
