Legal Corner: If we borrow from a 401k and pay taxes, do we have to pay them again come tax time?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

Question: If we borrowed money from our 401k and paid taxes at the time, do we have to pay them again on our income taxes at the end of the year?

If money was borrowed, there should have been no taxes last year. If it was treated as a distribution last year, it would have been taxable, but there should not be any loan payments required. It is a one-time tax. Either way, there should be no additional taxes this year.

Question: We have used a security computer security for about 15-20 years. 10 years ago, we moved and transferred our service to the new location. We had to sign a 5-year contract. Earlier this month we cancelled because we sold our building. The company slammed us with a $400 bill because it said we broke our contract. Apparently, after 5 years, the contract automatically renews, but we were never told this, and we didn’t have a copy of the contract. Do we have any recourse?

Practical advice before the law – always keep a copy of whatever contract you sign, and if you are not allowed a copy, do not sign. Another red flag is if you are using the phrase “they said,” “but we thought” or “we were never told”, then you are missing the point of a written instrument.

With regards to the law – contracts that have no term (time limits withing which to perform or cancel) are almost always invalid in Louisiana. They are referred to as “contracts in perpetuity” and are rarely upheld. If no term is stated, it is implied that the term of the contract is for a “reasonable time” However, the company would argue that the contract is not one in perpetuity, as it is a 5 year contract capable of being cancelled. (Even the viewer referred to it as a “5 year contract”.) When no action is taken that will be considered a renewal of the contract. But, since contracts that automatically renew can resemble contracts in perpetuity, the legislature put some requirements on those types of contracts. The automatic renewal clause cannot be in fine print on the last page. Title 9, section 2716 requires:

Contracts with automatic renewal clauses

A. Any person, firm, or corporation engaged in commerce that sells, leases, or offers to sell or lease, any products or services to a consumer pursuant to a contract, when the contract automatically renews unless the consumer cancels the contract, shall disclose the automatic renewal clause clearly and conspicuously in the contract or contract offer.

B. Any person, firm, or corporation engaged in commerce that sells, leases, or offers to sell or lease, any products or services to a consumer pursuant to a contract, when the contract automatically renews unless the consumer cancels the contract, shall disclose clearly and conspicuously how to cancel the contract in the initial contract, contract offer, or with delivery of products or services.

C. A person, firm, or corporation that fails to comply with the requirements of this section is in violation of this section unless the person, firm, or corporation demonstrates all of the following:

(1) It has established and implemented written procedures to comply with this section and enforces compliance with the procedures.

(2) Any failure to comply with this section is the result of error.

(3) When an error has caused the failure to comply with this section, it, as a matter of routine business practice, provides a full refund or credit for all amounts billed to or paid by the consumer from the date of the renewal until the date of the termination of the contract, or the date of the subsequent notice of renewal, whichever occurs first.

D. The provisions of this section shall not apply to the following:

(1) The Louisiana Rental-Purchase Agreement Act as provided in R.S. 9:3351 through 3362.

(2) Banks, trust companies, savings and loan associations, savings banks, credit unions, finance or credit companies, industrial loan companies, or any other financial institution licensed or organized under the laws of any state or the United States, or any foreign bank maintaining a branch or agency licensed under the laws of the United States, or any subsidiary or affiliate thereof.

(3) Insurers licensed under Title 22 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950.

(4) A contract entered into before January 1, 2011.

(5) A contract that allows for cancellation by the consumer by written notice within thirty days or within one month, after the initial period has expired.

E. Any contract automatically renewed in violation of this section shall revert to a thirty day renewal contract in accordance with the same terms.

Disclaimer: The information furnished in this answer is general and may not apply to some situations. All legal situations are unique. No one should rely to their detriment on these answers. Anyone with a potential legal problem should seek the advice of a licensed attorney before taking any action or inaction. The answers provided are not intended to be specific legal advice and no attorney-client relationship is created between the SWLA Law Center and the viewers of KPLC TV.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.