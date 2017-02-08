SLIDESHOW: National Boy Scouts Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SLIDESHOW: National Boy Scouts Day

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

It's National Boy Scouts Day!

Since 1910 boys across America have been doing good deeds, learning survival skills and developing moral foundations through the Boy Scout of America.

Mobile users, click HERE to view slideshow of local area troops.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School bus involved in accident Thursday morning

    School bus involved in accident Thursday morning

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:58:21 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Some students were injured when a school bus was involved in an accident on Weaver Road between Ham Reid and Country Club roads Thursday morning, Calcasieu School Board officials said. All the children were checked out and some were treated for injuries, said Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman.

    More >>

    Some students were injured when a school bus was involved in an accident on Weaver Road between Ham Reid and Country Club roads Thursday morning, Calcasieu School Board officials said. All the children were checked out and some were treated for injuries, said Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman.

    More >>

  • Search engine shows people where you live

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:56:51 GMT
    (Source: TruePeopleSearch website)(Source: TruePeopleSearch website)

    A new search engine called truepeoplesearch.com contains information you may not want the world to have.

    More >>

    A new search engine called truepeoplesearch.com contains information you may not want the world to have.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain has moved out and we are left with nothing but a beautiful weekend!

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain has moved out and we are left with nothing but a beautiful weekend!

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:30:40 GMT
    Beautiful Weekend Ahead!Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

    Earlier this morning we had a round of storms come through and even produced a tornado. Now that the rain has passed, we are not expecting any more rain the next few days. We will go into this weekend with beautiful weather! The rain was caused by a cold front. With the front pushing through, that is turning our winds to the north. This will help cool temperatures temporarily overnight. Also, on Saturday, we are expecting less humid conditions, thanks to the cold front! 

    More >>

    Earlier this morning we had a round of storms come through and even produced a tornado. Now that the rain has passed, we are not expecting any more rain the next few days. We will go into this weekend with beautiful weather! The rain was caused by a cold front. With the front pushing through, that is turning our winds to the north. This will help cool temperatures temporarily overnight. Also, on Saturday, we are expecting less humid conditions, thanks to the cold front! 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly