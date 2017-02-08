NEW FAMILY TREE: Finding a family for Sheldon

Children in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with rare diseases are getting the opportunity to live their dream.More >>
One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Ernest and College streets, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A tornado is believed to have touched down around 4 a.m. north of Fields in southwest Beauregard Parish Friday. Officials with the National Weather Service say the tornado touched down near Raymond Spikes Road, which intersects with La. 109. The area is heavily wooded. So far, there have been no reports of damage. The NWS sent out a survey team after seeing Tornadic Debris Signature (TDS) on radar. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks along with Trisha Yearwood are set to perform at the Cajundome in Lafayette.More >>
Looking for something to do this weekend and don't have a lot of money to spend? KPLC's Britney Glaser has you covered in this week's Freebie Friday report, featuring two events for the family and a date night!More >>
