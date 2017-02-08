WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: SwingFit

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Seven parishes were hit by tornadoes in an afternoon of severe weather across southeast Louisiana Tuesday. About 40 people were injured, homes and businesses were destroyed and vehicles were flipped.

A home for pregnant unwed mothers in Reeves first opened in 2001. But in August, a new law was created allowing children and their mothers to live together in a licensed facility.

The Lake Charles Police Department will be having a checkpoint Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will be held at an undisclosed location in the city.

Plus, if you hate going to the gym, SwingFit might be a good alternative to your traditional workout routine.

And the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline project appears to be moving forward.

In weather, there will be dense fog early Wednesday morning and temperatures will be very warm as we will be close to 80 as our high. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.