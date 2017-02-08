WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: SwingFit

A tornado is believed to have touched down around 4 a.m. north of Fields in southwest Beauregard Parish Friday. Officials with the National Weather Service say the tornado touched down near Raymond Spikes Road, which intersects with La. 109. The area is heavily wooded. So far, there have been no reports of damage. The NWS sent out a survey team after seeing Tornadic Debris Signature (TDS) on radar. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks along with Trisha Yearwood are set to perform at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
Looking for something to do this weekend and don't have a lot of money to spend? KPLC's Britney Glaser has you covered in this week's Freebie Friday report, featuring two events for the family and a date night!
Mother's Day is Sunday and one Lake Charles mom will be the center of many people's celebrations! That's because she has mothered 100 boys and counting. KPLC's Britney Glaser introduces us to 82-year-old Easter Belizare.
A new search engine called truepeoplesearch.com is comprised of information you may not want the world to have.
