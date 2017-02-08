WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: SwingFit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: SwingFit

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Seven parishes were hit by tornadoes in an afternoon of severe weather across southeast Louisiana Tuesday. About 40 people were injured, homes and businesses were destroyed and vehicles were flipped. 

A home for pregnant unwed mothers in Reeves first opened in 2001. But in August, a new law was created allowing children and their mothers to live together in a licensed facility.

The Lake Charles Police Department will be having a checkpoint Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will be held at an undisclosed location in the city.

Plus, if you hate going to the gym, SwingFit might be a good alternative to your traditional workout routine.

And the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline project appears to be moving forward.

In weather, there will be dense fog early Wednesday morning and temperatures will be very warm as we will be close to 80 as our high. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Tornado believed to have touched down north of Fields in Beauregard

    Tornado believed to have touched down north of Fields in Beauregard

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:53:36 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A tornado is believed to have touched down around 4 a.m. north of Fields in southwest Beauregard Parish Friday. Officials with the National Weather Service say the tornado touched down near Raymond Spikes Road, which intersects with La. 109. The area is heavily wooded. So far, there have been no reports of damage. The NWS sent out a survey team after seeing Tornadic Debris Signature (TDS) on radar. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    A tornado is believed to have touched down around 4 a.m. north of Fields in southwest Beauregard Parish Friday. Officials with the National Weather Service say the tornado touched down near Raymond Spikes Road, which intersects with La. 109. The area is heavily wooded. So far, there have been no reports of damage. The NWS sent out a survey team after seeing Tornadic Debris Signature (TDS) on radar. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: More shows added to Garth Brooks World Tour

    UPDATE: More shows added to Garth Brooks World Tour

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:44:00 GMT
    (Source: Jeremy Cowart)(Source: Jeremy Cowart)

    2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks along with Trisha Yearwood are set to perform at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

    More >>

    2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks along with Trisha Yearwood are set to perform at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

    More >>

  • Freebie Friday: Children's Day, car show, comedy date night

    Freebie Friday: Children's Day, car show, comedy date night

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:29 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:29:46 GMT
    Children's Day at the Lake Charles/SWLA Convention and Visitor's Bureau is one of the featured free events set for this weekend. (Source: KPLC)Children's Day at the Lake Charles/SWLA Convention and Visitor's Bureau is one of the featured free events set for this weekend. (Source: KPLC)

    Looking for something to do this weekend and don't have a lot of money to spend?  KPLC's Britney Glaser has you covered in this week's Freebie Friday report, featuring two events for the family and a date night!

    More >>

    Looking for something to do this weekend and don't have a lot of money to spend?  KPLC's Britney Glaser has you covered in this week's Freebie Friday report, featuring two events for the family and a date night!

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly