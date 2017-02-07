First child residential facility opens in Reeves

Lighthouse Ministries has been operating in Reeves and changing the lives for pregnant unwed mothers since they first opened in 2001.

“Back in 1987 I had an open vision of a children’s home,” said founder Patsy Cavenah.

30 years later that vision has become a reality.

“I’m very thankful that God has graced me and has given me the strength to do it otherwise I could not have done it,” said Cavenah

Cavenah spent three years building a new and larger home to care for unwed mothers and their children.

In December 2016, that home finally became licensed as a child residential facility, the first in Louisiana.

“My desire is to create a home atmosphere that most of them have never had,” said Cavenah.

This new facility will now allow girls to stay with their children until they are 18, and receive a home school education as well as a variety of different parenting classes and even counseling.

Ashley Adams works in the new facility, but relates to these girls because she was once in their shoes a few years ago.

“I had been raped and I really couldn’t deal with it at all so I ran to the streets," said Adams. "I ran to drugs and I ended up pregnant after 4 years, in an out of jail... and it was really a God thing how I ended up here.”

She credits the ministries and Cavenah for truly saving her life.

“I felt loved for the first time ever. I felt like what I had been through, it mattered," said Adams. "Someone actually would listen to me and not judge me for things that I had done or stuff that I had been through and I was able to deal with everything that I was running from.”

For Cavenah her main goal with this new facility and her ministries is to watch these girls grow.

“They come in here and they’re just a pile of ashes and then all of a sudden you see beauty spring forth, and that to me is the most exciting thing,” she said.

Adams hopes that by working at this facility she can help these girls make a positive change in their lives.

“I just hope that we’re able to make a difference and make an impact in other girls lives like she did for me," she said.

Cavenah would love for business to partner with the facility to help provide them with the things they need.

She is looking for donations for furniture and playground equipment. She is also hosting a benefit in March to raise funding.

For more information about the facility and for ways you can help, click HERE.

