Local teachers' union reacts to Betsy DeVos confirmation - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local teachers' union reacts to Betsy DeVos confirmation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Betsy DeVos has been openly criticized by some for being unfamiliar with some federal education law, but she got praise from others for her interest in charter schools and private education. 

Local members of the public education system united in efforts to urge Senators Cassidy and Kennedy to vote against DeVos. They share the same feelings as Democrats, who also tried to block the President's nomination. 

"Their voicemail is full, their email boxes are full, with not only our form letters but our very personal letters," said Calcasieu Federation of Teachers President Teri Johnson

She was hoping to convince the lawmakers to change their minds. 

"When she sat in front of our committee at the national level, she did not do her homework at all, she had no idea what some very common issues were and she did not have a good explanation on why she didn't know."

Despite the backlash, DeVos was confirmed today.

"She understands the teachers, students, parents, school boards, and state and local governments - not Washington bureaucrats - are best suited to make education decisions for our kids," said Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell. 

Johnson says she believes in the same approach, but she feels DeVos will be taking money away from the public school system. 

"When you put 25 different little bodies into one little room and you're being told they need to know these things by this time of year and you're doing the best you can and you have Washington D.C. cutting off your resources, basically, it's very disheartening," said Johnson.

She also says she thinks it would be a disaster if DeVos were to defund the Federal Department of Education. 

"Do I wish her well? Of course, I do. I hope she does the right thing, however, I'm not positive she will." 

