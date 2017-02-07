Local teachers' union reacts to Betsy DeVos confirmation

After last week's severe storms slammed Southwest Louisiana, one restaurant in downtown Lake Charles is fighting back. The Villa opened just four months ago on Pujo Street, but flooded when its drains overflowed last Wednesday. Mike Sperandeo, owner of the Villa, recounted the day his restaurant flooded. "It was a situation that couldn't be remedied until the rain subsided," Sperandeo said. "We just sat here and watched the waters rise and tried to squeegee out as muc...More >>
New rules are coming for school lunches. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the move aims to "make school meals great again" by giving schools more flexibility. Cafeteria workers at Cypress Cove Elementary in Carlyss are working to prepare today's lunch, chili and cheese with baked potatoes. But when it comes to what the students like to eat, it's pretty simple. "Pizza," said cafeteria manager, Laura Bergeron. "They love hamburgers, ...More >>
It's a sad sight for music lovers, knowing a label that put Lake Charles on the map in the music industry, is now reduced to rubble. "You cant get the smell back, you cant get the feeling back, walking on the floor, seeing the way things were," said one rummager, Bam Arceneaux. The recording studio was founded in 1952 by musician Eddie Shuler. He started the Goldband label for his own band, but soon took on others. His label became one of the largest prod...More >>
Nine months after being caught in a shrimper's trawl, a young endangered sea turtle named Raye is back in the wild in south Louisiana.More >>
An Oakdale woman was sentenced last week to 12 months and one day in prison for receiving bribes for smuggling cell phones and tobacco into the Federal Correctional Institution at Oakdale, said Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook on Thursday, May 11. Billie A. Holmes, 55, of Oakdale, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter on one count of bribery of a public official. Holmes was also sentenced to two years of supervised release. According to the January ...More >>
