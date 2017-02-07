DRONE VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Tornado damage in Southeast Louisiana

It's a sad sight for music lovers, knowing a label that put Lake Charles on the map in the music industry, is now reduced to rubble. "You cant get the smell back, you cant get the feeling back, walking on the floor, seeing the way things were," said one rummager, Bam Arceneaux. The recording studio was founded in 1952 by musician Eddie Shuler. He started the Goldband label for his own band, but soon took on others. His label became one of the largest prod...More >>
Nine months after being caught in a shrimper's trawl, a young endangered sea turtle named Raye is back in the wild in south Louisiana.More >>
An Oakdale woman was sentenced last week to 12 months and one day in prison for receiving bribes for smuggling cell phones and tobacco into the Federal Correctional Institution at Oakdale, said Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook on Thursday, May 11. Billie A. Holmes, 55, of Oakdale, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter on one count of bribery of a public official. Holmes was also sentenced to two years of supervised release. According to the January ...More >>
A Lake Charles couple was arrested Wednesday in Baton Rouge on suspicion of driving to the city in February to attack the man's other girlfriend for "running her mouth" on social media, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A suspect in a shooting at Pinederosa Park Sunday evening has turned himself. Stephen M. Guynes, 41, turned himself in at Calcasieu Correctional Center a little after 10 a.m. Thursday, defense attorney Ginger Vidrine said. Guynes turned himself in "out of respect for authority and not as an admittance of wrong-doing," Vidrine said. Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye confirmed that Guynes has turned himself in. Guynes is charged with attempted first-degree mur...More >>
